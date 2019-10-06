MANSFIELD — Local police have come out with a uniform patch to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness month and raise money for New Hope Inc., a locally based nonprofit that helps women in crisis.
The purple, yellow and black patches cost $10 and are available at the police station at 500 East St.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Patrol officers and members of the Problem Orientated Policing team work closely with a civilian advocate from New Hope on cases of domestic and sexual violence.
Most domestic violence incidents are never reported and one in four women will experience domestic violence during her lifetime, according to the organization. The figures are the same for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals.
Those at greatest risk are women between the ages of 20 and 24, according to New Hope.
