MANSFIELD — Acting Police Chief Gary Sullivan has issued public commendations for officers who responded to the homicide on West Church Street last month and a separate standoff that ended peacefully the same day.
Sullivan gave a brief synopsis of both of the May 20 calls and praised the officers during last week’s selectmen’s meeting before their families and other department officers.
The officers who received written citations from Sullivan for their actions during the homicide are Gregg Kennedy, Michael Fenore, Andrew Kelley, and Nicole Newport-Archer.
Newport-Archer was unable to attend the meeting.
Sullivan said the officers conducted a methodical search of the house, secured the scene and arrested a suspect soon after they arrived in response to a report of a man repeatedly shot in the head.
“Their swift actions, teamwork and attention to detail throughout this encounter should be commended,” Sullivan told the board.
He also praised Sgt. Jeffrey Bombard, the shift supervisor, and the detective unit that investigated the killing. Sullivan said he could not discuss details because the homicide remains under investigation.
The suspect, William J. O’Brien, 22, is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Samuel Water at 42 West Church St. Both men were living at the house.
O’Brien pleaded innocent to murder and weapons charges in Attleboro District Court and is being held without bail.
The same day, police were called to a disturbance on Francis Avenue and a report of a person who was threatened with a knife, Sullivan said.
The incident was not previously reported by police but Sullivan said he wanted to make sure they were also recognized because of their professionalism.
Sullivan said officers were able to move the victim to safety and then tried to de-escalate the situation but the suspect refused to drop the knife.
The man demanded the officers shoot him before they used a taser gun to get control of him and handcuff him. He did not suffer any physical injuries, according to Sullivan.
The officers involved, William Trudell, Joshua Ellender and Sgt. Bombard, also received written citations from Sullivan.
“This situation could have easily turned into something much worse,” Sullivan told selectmen.
Board members praised and thanked the officers.
