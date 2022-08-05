MANSFIELD -- Police say a dispute between neighbors early Friday morning resulted in the stabbing of one man and another under arrest on assault charges.
The incident occurred at 23 Francis Ave. in the Station Pointe Apartment complex and was reported by the victim about 3 a.m., according to police.
The victim, a 43-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said.
He suffered a stab wound to the abdomen which was described as not life-threatening, according to Ellsworth,
The victim’s name was not released.
Arrested was Jason Moore, 39, of 2304 Francis Ave. He was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, home invasion and malicious destruction of property and, Ellsworth said.
Moore was scheduled to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court Friday.
Police responded to the apartment complex after the victim called 911 and told dispatchers he was stabbed by his neighbor, Ellsworth said.
He told dispatchers his assailant was following him as he was walking in the parking lot of the apartment complex, Ellsworth said.
When police arrived they found the victim, who gave them a physical description of his assailant and his clothing, according to Ellsworth.
Officer Mark O’Connor quickly located the suspect in the area. He was identified by the victim and was arrested without incident, Ellsworth said.
During the investigation of the incident, Ellsworth said Officer Michael Fitzgerald and K9 Ronan conducted a search of the area and discovered the knife police say was used in the attack.
Ellsworth said the assault occurred after an argument between the two men and was an isolated incident.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.