MANSFIELD — Local police say “tent toilets” will not be tolerated at the Xfinity Center for the Jimmy Buffett concert Saturday.
The outdoor concert venue has been adding more portable toilets for patrons this year to augment the facility’s restrooms, according to police.
In the past, workers have had to dispose of human waste left behind by concertgoers in five-gallon buckets with foam seats. But police say the problem has lessened since the issue was raised a few years ago.
Any failure to remove the illicit johns can result in criminal bylaw violations and ejection from the property.
At previous Buffett concerts, police estimated that 75 to 100 people were instructed to remove makeshift toilets, but after one show seven to 10 commodes were left on the grounds after the show.
Another illicit toilet design the venue has encountered is a wooden box with a bucket inside and a seat attached to the top.
This Saturday’s show is sold out and police are urging patrons to work with attendants to park properly so everyone can fit in the lots. The lots are set to open at 1 p.m.
Ticket check will be enforced on the main driveway and police say no one will be allowed to park without a concert ticket.
For more information on the Xfinity Center’s rules regarding bags and other matters, check livenation.com/venues/14479/xfinity-center .
