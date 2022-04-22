MANSFIELD — A suspect who police say they linked to a housebreak and an auto theft through his Virgin Mary tattoo and discharge papers from a nearby substance abuse treatment facility was arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court.
Grant Tierney, 42, formerly of Elm Street, was ordered held in jail on $5,000 cash bail after innocent pleas were entered on his behalf at arraignment.
During his arraignment, Tierney, who now lives in Randolph, apologized and told a judge he was ashamed.
His lawyer, Stephen Dalrymple of Attleboro, argued for lower bail saying his client was struggling with heroin addiction.
Police say Tierney is the intruder who fled a Central Street home when confronted by the homeowner then stole a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee at nearby Patriot Tool Supply on Copeland Drive on Aug. 20, 2021.
He is also suspected of breaking into a woman’s car parked at the Central Street house, according to court records.
Police obtained surveillance footage showing a white man wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and carrying a white bag who witnesses identified as Tierney.
The bag was found in the Jeep when it was recovered later that day in Quincy. Also inside the vehicle were Tierney’s discharge papers from NORCAP Lodge in Foxboro, according to police.
In addition to getting an anonymous tip, police discovered Tierney had an extensive criminal record. A Marlboro police detective identified Tierney and recognized the Virgin Mary tattoo on his right forearm, according to police.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Tierney based on the information and statements from other witnesses who responded to a Mansfield Facebook post about the incident at the time.
Investigating were detectives Sgt. Don MacLean, Kenneth Wright, Chris Walsh, Patrick Pennie and David Kerr. They were assisted by officers David Pepicelli and David Kinahan.
Tierney faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering into a building and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.
He is appealing his bail in superior court.