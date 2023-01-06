MANSFIELD — Police prevented an elderly couple from becoming latest victims of the so-called “grandparents scam,” arresting a “bondsman” sent to pick up $18,000 that was purported to be for their grandson’s bail, authorities said Friday.
The couple, who court records say are in their 80s, cooperated with police after they received a call about 11:30 p.m. Thursday from a man claiming to be a lawyer, Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said.
The caller told the grandfather he represented his grandson, who he said injured a pregnant woman in a serious accident and needed $18,000 for bail, Ellsworth said.
The caller even instructed the West Mansfield grandparents to mark the package with a “case number” and put a clean T-shirt inside because their grandson’s was all bloody from the accident, according to a police report.
Police officers were listening in on speakerphone as the caller gave instructions to the couple, according to the report.
When the “bondsman” arrived 20 minutes later to pick up the package, Officer Matthew Souza and Detective Anthony Lattanzio were waiting and arrested 54-year-old Felix Jimenez Jr. of Lawrence, according to Ellsworth.
Jimenez, a Lyft driver, pleaded innocent Friday in Attleboro District Court to attempted larceny from a person over 60 years old and was released on his own recognizance.
In court, Jimenez said through an interpreter that he was innocent of any wrongdoing and told a judge he needed the two cellphones police seized so he could continue to work and support his family.
According to the police report, Jimenez told officers he drove to the West Mansfield house to pick up people. He also later told police he was sent to pick up a package and did not know the person who dispatched him.
Police are still investigating the incident as well as another recent one in which a South Main Street couple fell victim to the same scam and lost “thousands of dollars,” Ellsworth said.
He said the calls “are far too common.” While scammers prey on the elderly, the acting chief said police take reports from victims of all ages.
“If you are reading this and saying ‘how could you fall for that?’ or ‘that wouldn’t happen to me,’ you are underestimating how persuasive a scam caller can be,” Ellsworth said.
“There are countless victims who got caught up in the lie, or took a call at a moment of vulnerability, who have lost thousands of dollars,” he said.
People can avoid becoming victims by screening calls or having a “quick hang-up reflex” and a high level of suspicion when answering an unknown number, Ellsworth said.
Actual law enforcement, courts and hospitals will never ask people to send cash, he said. Ellsworth recommended people discuss the incident with friends and family to prevent someone else from becoming a victim.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.