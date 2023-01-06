MANSFIELD — Police prevented an elderly couple from becoming latest victims of the so-called “grandparents scam,” arresting a “bondsman” sent to pick up $18,000 that was purported to be for their grandson’s bail, authorities said Friday.

The couple, who court records say are in their 80s, cooperated with police after they received a call about 11:30 p.m. Thursday from a man claiming to be a lawyer, Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said.

