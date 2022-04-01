MANSFIELD — A suspect investigators believe called in a bomb threat to the Citizen’s Bank branch inside Stop & Shop on Route 106 will face criminal charges, police said.
Police and firefighters responded to the threat just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday and evacuated the store and Route 106 Wine & Spirits for safety reasons, officials said.
Two state police K9s responded and did not find any explosive device.
Police determined the suspect, who is known to the department, was in Los Angeles when he allegedly called the bank.
The plaza was closed for over an hour.