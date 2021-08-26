MANSFIELD -- Police are seeking the public’s help after a thief or thieves broke into four cars and stole one in a downtown neighborhood.
The crimes occurred sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning in the area of West Church Street, High Street and Rumford Avenue, police said.
Four cars parked in three driveways were broken into and one vehicle was stolen, according to police.
Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed someone walking around that area trying to open car doors or any other suspicious activity.
Investigators are also asking that if anyone in the area has surveillance video to contact Detective Sgt. Dan MacLean at dmacleab@mansfieldma.com or the police tip line at 508-261-7356.
Anyone else who thinks they were a victim should file a report or call 911 so an officer can respond.
Police say residents should lock the doors of their vehicles and hide any valuables or remove them.
They also recommend setting an alarm to avoid forgetting to lock your vehicle each night.
