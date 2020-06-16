MANSFIELD — Police are asking for video from home security systems following some vandalism on Mill Street in the area of Millfarm Drive.
Police were dispatched to the area about 4 a.m. Tuesday after a resident awoke to the sound of a crashing noise and found a stained-glass decoration outside her front door knocked to the ground.
The woman saw a male walking across her lawn and two others walking down nearby Holstein Road, according to police.
Officers Nikki Newport and Andrew Kelley responded to the area and discovered damage to several mailboxes along Mill Street.
If any residents have any video or saw something, contact Newport at nnewport@mansfieldma.com. Tips can also be left at 508-261-7300 ext. 61325.
