MANSFIELD -- A man with a taste for premium vodka walked out of a local liquor store with four bottles last week and now police need help in identifying him.
The suspect walked out of Wines & More at Mansfield Crossing last Friday after concealing four bottles of Ciroc Vodka in a sweatshirt, according to police.
The vodka sells for between $27 and $30 a 750 ml bottle.
A similar theft occurred the previous week.
The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build and height. He was wearing a bright yellow hat and a Nike sweatshirt at the time.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective David Kerr at 508-261-7301 or report a tip to massmostwanted.org