MANSFIELD — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two women who allegedly stole over $1,400 in clothing from Kohl’s department store last week.
The theft occurred last Saturday at the Mansfield Crossing store off School Street and Route 140.
One suspect was described as short with a small build while the other had a large build and was of medium height, according to police.
Both were wearing surgical masks commonly seen during the pandemic.
The women entered the store and left without paying for 18 articles of clothing valued at $1,410, police allege.
The theft is being investigated by Officer Andrew Kelley. For more information visit massmostwanted.org.
