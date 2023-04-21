MANSFIELD -- Police apprehended two young bandits earlier this week and sent them to rehab instead of slapping the cuffs on them.
A wildlife rehabilitation facility, that is.
Police were called to a local home where two baby raccoons had taken up living quarters in the chimney where they were discovered during a routine cleaning.
The raccoons, which had been placed in a cardboard box, were named Frick and Frack by Officer Nicole Newport, according to a police social media post.
Newport offered to adopt the pair but “cooler heads prevailed” and Animal Control Officer Jeff Collins contacted a wildlife rehabilitation facility.
Detective Anthony Lattanzio assisted at the scene.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
