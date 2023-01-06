MANSFIELD — Police have started issuing tickets for overnight street parking in downtown after handing out warnings since the start of December.
Police warned in a statement Thursday they will be issuing tickets for violators of the overnight parking ban in the downtown.
On-street parking is prohibited downtown from midnight to 6 a.m. Dec. 1 through April 30. Violators face a $15 fine.
The downtown is defined as all the streets within the area bordered by and including Rumford Avenue, West Street, East Street, Hope Street, Pratt Street, Chauncy Street and Thomas Street.
In a snow emergency, vehicles parked on any street face fines and towing at the owner’s expense.
Visit mansfieldma.com/564/Parking for a map. If you are wondering if your street is part of the ban, you can call the police parking line any time at 508-261-7300 ext. 7.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.