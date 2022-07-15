MANSFIELD -- Police say they are charging three concertgoers with animal cruelty for leaving their pet dogs in hot cars while they attended the Phish concert Thursday night at the Xfinity Center.
The individuals, whose names were not released, will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court at later dates, police said in a statement Friday.
Police say alert passersby saw the dogs in the cars in the Xfinity lot and told police working details. The officers removed the animals from the cars, none of which had adequate water or ventilation for the pets, according to the statement.
Even as the concert began just after 7 p.m., the temperature outside was over 80 degrees with high humidity, police said.
The dogs were brought to the public safety compound at the concert venue. Police officers gave them water and placed them in front of cooling fans.
Afterwards, the dogs were taken to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Services in Walpole for an evaluation.
“We are happy to report all three dogs are in good health and are currently residing at the air conditioned Mansfield Animal Shelter,” police said in the statement.
The dog owners face charges of animal cruelty and confining an animal in a motor vehicle causing exposure to extreme heat, according to police.
Police have placed two electronic sign boards on South Main Street and the Interstate 495 off-ramp to remind concert-goers for Friday night’s second Phish show that leaving pets in hot cars will not be tolerated.