MANSFIELD — A young woman who advocates for those with impaired hearing, a resident who has helped scouts and veterans for years, and another longtime resident who has done much to beautify the town have all been recognized for their volunteer efforts.
The trio are the recipients of the town’s third annual Mansfield Community Service Awards, presented to volunteers who exemplify the spirit of public service by sharing their time, talent and energy for the betterment of the community.
“These awards publicly recognize those people who go above and beyond in service to our town,” said select board member Neil Rhein, who initiated the awards.
***
Catherine Fitzgerald received the award in the youth category.
A 2018 graduate of Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School, Fitzgerald was born with a hearing loss but decided to combine her experiences with her passion for criminal justice to find ways to make it easier for police officers to deal with people who have such disabilities.
During her junior year of high school, she volunteered with the police department, and last year in her senior year she served a nine-week internship with the department.
Fitzgerald developed and led American Sign Language training sessions for all department personnel and also produced an ASL pocket guide for officers to use on the job.
Also the recipient of an award from a Denmark-based maker of hearing aids, Fitzgerald is now attending Curry College.
“Catherine provides a shining example of what it means to overcome challenges and to support your local community,” Rhein said.
***
Dan O’Connell was given the community service award in the adult category.
O’Connell received numerous nominations and exemplifies the “unsung hero” aspect of community volunteerism, Rhein said.
O’Connell has participated in the Great Mansfield Cleanup for the past 12 years. Every year he places flags on the graves of soldiers in the Springbrook Cemetery for Memorial Day, and organizes the Boy Scouts to mark every veteran grave in St. Mary’s cemetery with a flag the week before Memorial Day.
He also volunteers to clear trails on local conservation land, serves veterans at the annual Veterans Day Luncheon and supports the annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades.
Volunteering with local Boy Scout Troop 17 for many years, O’Connell has helped many youth earn their Eagle Scout status. He also helps with the sale of Christmas trees every year.
***
Nancy Wall was handed the community award in the lifetime category.
“Thanks in large part to the hard work and dedication of Nancy Wall, Mansfield is a more beautiful place than it used to be,” Rhein said.
Through Wall’s efforts and leadership, Mansfield has the mural on Route 106, more than 100 flower barrels along North Main Street every summer, artistically painted trash cans, and an annual litter cleanup.
For the Mansfield Mural, Wall helped raise more than $70,000.
One of the earliest members of Keep Mansfield Beautiful starting in 2009, Wall has led the group since 2016.
She has also served on the Nonprofit Gift Fund Committee for many years.
Formerly, Wall served on the board of health for 11 years and the industrial development committee for five years, as well as the downtown advisory committee.
“You can often see her out on the front lines cleaning up litter, pulling weeds, or planting flowers,” Rhein said.
Ten nominations were submitted to the Community Service Awards Committee, comprised of Rhein, School Superintendent Teresa Murphy, Police Lt. Roy Bain, Rose Kimmel from the Council on Aging, and Kara Griffin from the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce.
