MANSFIELD — The next time you go to Fenway Park for a Boston Red Sox game, keep an eye out for Matthew Graham.
Graham, 46, of Mansfield, who has worked as a middle school math teacher at Foxboro Regional Charter School for the past six years, is also the official magician for the Boston Red Sox. He’s been performing during baseball season at Fenway Park for the past 22 years.
Graham got into magic three decades ago.
“While working at a store in the mall, I tried to sell a deck of trick cards to a magician who had just opened a magic store in the same mall,” he said. “He hired me on the spot and that got me into performing for others.”
Graham got the gig as the Red Sox magician on a cold September day while he was attending a networking group that met at Fenway. The team wanted to conduct a trial closure of Yawkey Way, now called Jersey Street, to make it into a pedestrian fan zone prior to the team’s home games.
Graham says a team employee told him they didn’t have any magicians performing there yet and asked if he’d like to do it.
“I said, ‘Yes, I would.’”
Since then, Graham has continued to perform on Jersey Street during weekend home games and in part of the park during the pre-game festivities. During the games, he moves up to Wally’s Clubhouse, on the kids concourse.
He also performs at various events for the players, staff and fans throughout the year, most recently for Red Sox fans during the Winter Weekend at the MGM grand in Springfield. The event included a town hall meeting with the team’s leaders, autographs and photos with the players as well as round-table discussions on a variety of baseball topics.
“This is my second time here at the MGM and it’s a lot of fun,” he said at the event. “It’s a great chance for the fans to come in and get a kind of Fenway experience halfway through the year, get some autographs and get some of the hard-to-get memorabilia, and just have a really fun time.”
He said he loves when adults get the same expression on their faces as kids “because what they just saw broke their mind.”
Michael Barton, 15, of Longmeadow, who attended the Springfield event with his friends, was one of those people.
“It was crazy. I mean, I’ve never seen something like that before,” he said.
Barton was asked by Graham to see if he had a dollar bill.
“Oh, my dollar, he made it invisible and he took a cloth out of it. The dollar I gave to him wasn’t his dollar so there was nothing special about it. It was a dollar out of my pocket. I loved it,” Barton said.
Graham said he loves teaching math but loves magic a little bit more, adding there are a lot of similarities between the two.
“It’s actually a lot of the math you can use in the magic. It’s surprising how much people don’t realize things about math come across as magical or mentalism if they don’t realize it.
“And with the kids in school, it’s a good way to get them hooked on paying attention because they’re never sure what I’m going to do next.”