MANSFIELD -- Matthew Graham is not your average middle school math teacher. 

Graham, 46, of Mansfield, who is a teacher at Foxboro Regional Charter School, has a parallel career as the official magician for the Boston Red Sox, where he has been performing during baseball season at Fenway Park for the past 22 years. He’s also been a middle school math teacher at the charter school for the past six years.

