MANSFIELD -- Matthew Graham is not your average middle school math teacher.
Graham, 46, of Mansfield, who is a teacher at Foxboro Regional Charter School, has a parallel career as the official magician for the Boston Red Sox, where he has been performing during baseball season at Fenway Park for the past 22 years. He’s also been a middle school math teacher at the charter school for the past six years.
Graham, who got into magic three decades ago, recently performed for Red Sox fans during Winter Weekend at the MGM grand in Springfield. Winter Weekend included a Town Hall Meeting with the team's leaders, autographs and photos with the players and round-table discussions on a variety of baseball topics.
"This is my second time here at the MGM and it's a lot of fun. It's a great chance for the fans to come in and get a kind of Fenway experience halfway through the year, get some autographs and get some of the hard-to-get memorabilia, and just have a really fun time," Graham said.
He said he loves when the adults get the same expression on their faces as the kids “because what they just saw broke their mind."
Michael Barton, 15, of Longmeadow, who attended the event with his friends, was one of those people.
"It was crazy. I mean, I've never seen something like that before," he said.
Barton was asked by Graham to see if he had a dollar bill.
“Oh, my dollar, he made it invisible and he took a cloth out of it. The dollar I gave to him wasn't his dollar so there was nothing special about it. It was a dollar out of my pocket. I loved it," Barton said.
Graham said he loves teaching math but loves magic a little bit more. There are a lot of similarities between the two, he said.
"It's actually a lot of the math you can use in the magic. It's surprising how much people don't realize things about math come across as magical or mentalism if they don't realize it.
"And with the kids in school, it's a good way to get them hooked on paying attention because they're never sure what I'm going to do next."