MANSFIELD -- A 43-year-old resident was one of two people injured in a boating accident in Fall River over the weekend that led to a search for a third boater who authorities later found didn't exist.
The Mansfield man, who was not identified, was with a 44-year-old Easton man when the boat they were in smashed into a pier Friday night on the Taunton River.
The two men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with unspecified injuries, authorities said.
One of the men told police there had been a third man on the boat, but later admitted they lied after a search was launched.
The boat hit the pier of the former Shell Oil tank farm shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.
Assistance was also provided by the Fall River and Somerset harbor masters, State Police, US Coast Guard, and other agencies.
Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the boat crash.