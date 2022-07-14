MANSFIELD — West Mansfield residents are expressing deep concerns about traffic and other impacts on their neighborhoods from a large warehouse planned on Gilbert Street.
About 75 residents packed town hall Wednesday for the opening night of a public hearing before the planning board on the 111,412-square-foot facility, proposed for an 18-acre, mostly wooded site.
There are no tenants and the building likely will be subdivided for two or three users, said Nick Facendola of Level Design Group of Plainville, project manager for applicant Berlin Landing Realty Trust.
Plans call for 34 loading docks for tractor-trailers, 33 parking spaces for trucks as well as parking for 109 employees, Facendola said.
Neighbors fear trucks will be coming and going from the facility at all hours, resulting in noise, speeding and other safety problems.
“It’s hard to get out of my driveway. I almost got clipped a couple of times,” said Samantha Felber, who lives on Gilbert Street. “There are tons of people who walk, bike and run on the road and there are no sidewalks.”
Felber said she manages buildings in the industrial park and they all operate around the clock.
Another area resident said there are school buses that stop on Gilbert to pick up and drop off students, and trucks routinely speed on the road.
“There will be a catastrophic accident,” warned Simon O’Leary of Gilbert Street.
Jon Wright, another resident on the street, spoke of dangerous intersections in the area. “I take my life in my own hands every single day just trying to get out of my driveway,” Karen Thompson of Gilbert Street said, adding she witnessed a large truck crashing into a utility pole to avoid hitting a pickup and a couple walking their dog.
Della Kinds, another resident of Gilbert Street, said she moved to town 20 years ago from Milton, where she lived near a warehouse for a supermarket chain.
“There were constant tractor-trailers driving down the street. It was difficult to have peace day and night,” Kinds said. “Here there are a lot of unknowns. This will drastically change the neighborhood we know and love.”
Gilbert Street is designated a “scenic road” with trees and stone walls.
“It’s going to devastate our neighborhood,” said Paul Burke, who lives on the street.
Jason Adams of McMahon Associates, who conducted a traffic study for the project, estimated one to two trucks an hour and about 30 trucks a day will enter and exit the warehouse.
“The project wouldn’t significantly impact traffic,” Adams said, prompting strong rebuttals from residents, including one who noted the study was done during the pandemic.
Besides Gilbert, trucks would likely use Interstates 95 and 495, Route 140, School Street, and Elm Street, among other roads, Adams said.
Residents fear West, Balcolm and Tremont streets as well as Otis Street, where there is a ballfield, would also be used.
Planning board member Sharon Friedman pointed out many of the roads are older and narrow roads, and concerns were expressed about trucks damaging them.
Director of Planning and Development Shaun Burke noted there are weight limits on area bridges.
“You’re going to bring traffic to a residential area 24-7,” said planning board member Ralph Penney, getting an affirmative answer when he asked the applicant if hours could be limited.
Another resident, Jim Burke, worried about property values.
“It is three, as much as four times the size of all established businesses” in the area, Friedman said. “There are lots and lots and lots of questions right now.”
A few residents said the warehouse should go in the town’s industrial park.
The hearing was continued to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 14.
The project also has to go before the conservation commission as there are wetlands on the site. Plans call for replicating some wetlands that would be disturbed, but some residents said the area floods.