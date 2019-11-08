MANSFIELD — Local schools will be getting even safer.
Residents at this week’s fall town meeting appropriated $500,000 to enhance security in school buildings.
The money will go for installing security check-in stations, which would basically be transaction windows, at the entryways at the middle and high schools and the Robinson and Jordan/Jackson elementary schools, officials say.
“We’re interacting with them personably before they enter our buildings,” School Superintendent Teresa Murphy said.
It will be the next phase in a series of security measures undertaken at the schools this past year, Murphy noted.
At last year’s fall town meeting, $330,000 was approved for security items.
Those included $100,000 for a new public address system at the high school, and a $50,000 visitor management system. It runs a visitor’s identification through a sex offender register and produces a temporary photo ID badge for them to wear inside the building.
Additional security cameras were bought at a cost of about $70,000 and new electronic door systems with key fobs cost about $100,000.
A security consultant/architect had been hired to study school entrances and exits.
Voters at the town meeting also approved another $300,000 for the schools: $100,000 for district-wide paving and concrete work, and $200,000 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work.
Roads should be getting better as $2.88 million was approved for work to roads, sidewalks, parking and bridges.
A total of $1.36 million was approved for building and equipment items, more commonly known as capital items, with a lot of that earmarked for the fire department: $250,000 for improvements to the Plymouth Street fire station, $330,000 for a fire engine, $200,000 for repairs to a fire ladder truck that costs over $1 million new, and $250,000 for an ambulance.
The DPW is slated for nearly $330,000 for various expenditures, including $155,000 for a sidewalk snowblower. That sparked a few questions and jokes at town meeting. It was explained that the machine can handle snow 4 feet deep.
For the water system, $300,000 was backed for mains on Chauncy Street (Route 106), Copeland Drive, and Spring Street.
Previously, $1 million was appropriated for the water main work, but Town Manager Kevin Dumas said that was an estimate and the work will cost $1.3 million after bidding.
The town went into the meeting with $2.29 million in its reserve fund, known as free cash, and after spending $1.67 million, that fund now sits at about $630,000.
