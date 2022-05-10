MANSFIELD — Select board member Michael Trowbridge and planning board member Diana Bren came out victorious in a four-way contest for two three-year select board seats in Tuesday’s annual town election.
In a four-way school board race, committee vice chairwoman Lynn Cavicchi and Vivian Webster were easily elected to two three-year terms.
Trowbridge, the select board’s vice chairman, topped all the board candidates with 1,565 votes, and Bren took 1,323 votes. The two edged out incumbent Steven Schoonveld, 1,104 votes, and finance committee member Walter L. Wilk Jr., 1,249 votes.
Cavicchi, with 1,904 votes, and Webster, 1,619 votes, defeated Ryan Barry, 829 votes, and David Rapoza, 871 votes.
The contest for select board has been lively, and one of the issues had pitted Schoonveld against Trowbridge and other board members over the mysterious situation involving the police chief, who has been on paid leave since last year. Schoonveld has pushed for more public disclosure about the matter.
Trowbridge has been on the select board for six years, chairing it for some time, and before moving to the board served on the school committee for two decades.
Schoonveld, a former finance committee member, also returned nomination papers for school committee but withdrew papers for that board to officially run for a third term on the select board.
Wilk, who has been on the finance committee several years, ran unsuccessfully for the select board the past two years as well.
Bren has served on the key town board that handles growth.
Linda Fernando was the other school committee incumbent whose seat was expiring, but didn’t run.
Town Moderator Kostas Loukos faced no opposition for another one-year term.
A total of 2,842, or 15.5%, of the town’s 18,365 registered voters cast ballots at the high school.
“Pretty good for a local election,” Town Clerk Marianne Staples said. “It was busy, a steady stream all day.”
Many voters had to vote in different precincts as the town had to add a precinct due to an increase of 676 residents to 23,860 as shown in the 2020 federal census.
Staples reported no serious problems with the changes.