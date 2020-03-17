MANSFIELD — As Mr. Rogers used to say, “Look for the helpers.”
Residents Monday donated several dry food goods at the police station to help stock the Mansfield Food Pantry, Police Chief Ron Sellon said.
Traffic Officer David Kinahan loaded the food into a police department trailer and brought it to the pantry on West Street, across from the South Common.
“Many rely on our Mansfield food pantry and during these uncertain times it’s more critical than ever,” Sellon said in a tweet. “Great job everyone.”
The Mansfield Food Pantry, a non-profit organization of volunteers, provides free food to any Mansfield resident in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.