Commuter Speed
A commuter travels along Howe Street, past the intersection with Draper Avenue after leaving the Mansfield rail station.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

MANSFIELD --- Residents face the budget for the fiscal year kicking into gear July 1, zoning changes for the downtown train station area, and other decisions at Thursday's annual town meeting.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Mansfield High School at 250 East St.