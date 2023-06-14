MANSFIELD --- Residents face the budget for the fiscal year kicking into gear July 1, zoning changes for the downtown train station area, and other decisions at Thursday's annual town meeting.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Mansfield High School at 250 East St.
The $111.4 million budget calls for the elimination of about a dozen school positions, upsetting some parents.
About half the school positions slated to be eliminated would require layoffs, the remainder being from retirements and staff leaving, school officials said. Not all would be teachers. There could be slight increases in class sizes, Superintendent Teresa Murphy said.
Posing big challenges are the gradual loss of federal COVID assistance funds, special education costing more than $700,000, and utility costs spiking hundreds of thousands of dollars.
About $4.9 million in pandemic funds that has come in the past few years has been paying for math and reading specialists at the elementary and middle schools, a high school psychologist, and other staffing. Some of that support staff viewed as essential will now be covered by the budget.
School officials said enrollment that has been declining the past several years also necessitates staffing cuts. There are about 1,000 fewer students than a decade ago.
The $57.6 million school budget is a 3.14% jump over this year's $55.9 million.
The overall town budget represents a $3.2 million, or 2.97%, increase from this year's $108.2 million in spending.
Also up for a vote are building and equipment expenditures known as capital items.
In addition, the planning board proposes a zoning bylaw update to the Mansfield Station Revitalization Overlay District, also known as the Transit Oriented Development District.
The changes would allow mixed-use, higher-density development, with building heights that would better meet market demands, town officials say.
Under development by the planning board since late 2021, the proposal grew out of the 2020 Master Plan’s recommendation to encourage and pursue desirable development that is consistent with the town’s vision for downtown.
Ultimately, it is anticipated that the zoning changes and related planned transportation improvements will encourage centrally-located, walkable, private development in close proximity to the train station while maintaining that neighborhood’s historic character, officials said.
A consultant has been contracted to design a new roadway extending from Chauncy Street in the south, crossing the freight lines north of the commuter station, before connecting with a new roundabout at the intersection of North Main and County streets.
This proposed thruway will provide safe vehicular, bike, and pedestrian access to the potential development and the train station, drawing traffic away from the adjacent neighborhoods, officials said, adding the roadway will also open up access to town-owned land to the north for passive recreation.
Among the 14 articles on the warrant or agenda is a citizen’s petition.
For more information and the annual presentation on town meeting articles by Town Manager Kevin Dumas, go to: www.mansfieldma.com