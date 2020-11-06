MANSFIELD -- Residents will decide on a nearly $14 million water system improvement project at a special town meeting Saturday.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at noon and, because of the pandemic, will be held at the Highway Garage at 500-C East St.
Topping the 19-article agenda is a proposal for $13.92 million to improve the quality of town water by reducing levels of polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAs, that are above state Department of Environmental Protection recommended levels.
The project involves treatment systems and other well improvements, including expanding water production.
Two of Mansfield’s nine wells, Cate Springs and Walsh, have tested above the state’s recommended levels and have been taken out of operation -- one in the spring and one over the summer.
The wells produced 1.2 million gallons of water per day, Public Works Director Lee Azinheira said. They are needed as the town uses up to 4 million gallons a day during the summer and there is a fear other wells will wind up in a similar state.
Mansfield began testing for PFAs in September 2019 at the recommendation of the DEP, and the state recently established guidelines.
PFAs are chemicals dating back to the 1950s that are used to create grease, water and stain resistance for Teflon, takeout containers, upholstery and carpets. They're also found in firefighting foam.
Most will not naturally degrade in the human body and environment, and PFAs in public water supplies can potentially cause health effects, health officials say. Those most at risk are pregnant women, nursing mothers and infants.
Studies have shown exposure to high levels of some PFAs may cause developmental problems in fetuses and infants, and effect the thyroid, liver, kidneys, certain hormones and the immune system, according to the DEP. Some studies link it to cancer.
In other town meeting business, residents will be asked to vote on amending this fiscal year's budget that began July 1.
Other requests include money for several trucks for the highway and water divisions of the DPW.
The meeting is open to all registered voters, with check-in starting at 11 a.m.
Socially distanced seating will be provided, and seating for couples from the same household will be available. Doors will be open for fresh air flow and all attendees are asked to wear a mask.
More information can be found at www.mansfieldma.com/224/Town-Meeting-Information.
