ATTLEBORO — A judge has set bail at $25,000 for a Mansfield man charged in a violent road rage beating in March.
Attleboro District Court Judge Michele Armour set the bail for Marchello R. Cappelletti, 35, of 87 Highland Ave., on Monday after a dangerousness hearing in the case. The judge decided against holding Cappelletti without bail while his case is pending.
If he posts bail, Cappelletti must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, stay away from the alleged victim and not drive a car, according to court records. He has pleaded innocent to assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.
Cappelletti is accused of repeatedly punching a 29-year-old Plainville man, who is diagnosed with autism, on March 4 after the two exchanged words at Route 106 and Highland Ave. in Mansfield.
The Plainville man suffered a broken nose and bone near his eye socket and was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, according to a police report.
At Monday’s hearing, Assistant District Attorney Alexander Lengyel argued that Cappelletti was the primary aggressor in the violent episode and told the judge the defendant has a criminal record marked with violence, including an 8-year prison stint for a killing.
Cappelletti and another defendant were originally indicted for murder but Cappelletti was sentenced on lesser charges, Lengyel said.
Cappelletti’s lawyer, Brian Roman of North Attleboro, argued the incident was more of a “mutual” confrontation. He noted that his client was issued a summons to appear in court months later and said police would have arrested his client immediately if he was a danger to anyone.
Since the time of the incident, Roman argued his client has not had any issues. He said Cappelletti appeared in court as required only to find himself thrown in jail without bail after prosecutors requested a dangerousness hearing.
Roman said his client was a married father of three children ages, 6, 10 and 14 and is employed.
The case was continued to later this month for a pretrial conference.
