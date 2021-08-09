MANSFIELD — The DPW-Highway Division has scheduled the reconstruction of East Street to begin Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The work will be performed in phases. Reclamation and grading will begin first and take about 10 days. Base paving is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 23.
There are several other phases to this project that are in the process of being scheduled.
Local traffic will be allowed through the work area but expect delays. Due to the width of East Street and the size of the equipment, the town will have a rolling detour in place.
“This is necessary because every time we open the road for vehicles, time is added to the construction process,” DPW officials said. “If you require to get through, please speak with a detail officer and they will make every attempt to move you through the detour as quickly as possible. It is for this reason we ask that people use the detour if at all possible.”
The schedule is subject to change depending on weather.
For questions, contact the highway division at 508-261-7336 or email highwaydiv@mansfieldma.com.
