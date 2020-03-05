MANSFIELD — Longtime Fire Chief Neal Boldrighini has retired, and local leaders have nothing but praise for his performance and accomplishments.
Capping a career with the local fire department stretching nearly three decades, Boldrighini’s last official day with the town was Thursday. He was fire chief for a dozen years.
Boldrighini performed one of his last official duties Wednesday night before select board members when ambulance billing was taken up.
Board members and Town Manager Kevin Dumas had nothing but glowing remarks about the town’s latest retiree, giving him an impromptu send-off.
“You are going to be a tremendous loss to the town,” select board Chairman Jess Aptowitz told Boldrighini. “Justin has some big shoes to fill.”
The town’s new fire chief, Justin Desrosiers, who had been a lieutenant, was seated next to the outgoing chief.
Select board member Frank DelVecchio said he’s sure the new chief will ably follow in Boldrighini’s footsteps, having worked under his guidance.
“I’ve always had the upmost faith in everything you’ve done,” select board Vice Chairman Michael Trowbridge told Boldrighini.
Select board member Steven Schoonveld added, “You’re leaving the town fire department in such good shape.”
The fire department last summer moved into the new public safety building off Route 106 near East Street. The building also houses a new police station.
“That’s your building,” Schoonveld told Boldrighini. “That’s one of the proudest things I’ve seen the town do in 17 years I’ve been here.”
Police Chief Ron Sellon, when reached afterwards, said Boldrighini “epitomizes what every community needs from its public officials. He was fiercely loyal to his hometown, always placed the community’s needs ahead of his own and pushed the boundaries of what many felt were possible.”
“When I first became police chief he was always the first person to embrace new ideas with enthusiasm and positive contributions,” Sellon said.
The contributions included being “an incredible partner and forward-thinking leader” in implementing the new regional dispatch center despite early criticism and doubts, Sellon said.
The dispatch center “is now the model for the state, saving Mansfield money while improving services. I will forever owe him a debt for not just his leadership, but his friendship as well,” Sellon said.
In addition to spending a lot of time with plans for the new fire station, Boldrighini in recent years has been busy seeking revenue for the fire department. He landed a grant for nearly $1 million that was used to hire four new firefighters.
Boldrighini began the popular and successful Student Awareness for Fire Education (SAFE) program, where firefighters teach local elementary school children.
The fire chief was also active over the years with the police department working at the Xfinity Center.
“Where we are today is certainly leaps and bounds from where we were when you started,” Dumas told Boldrighini. “Thank you for your years of dedication.”
Desrosiers has served on the Mansfield Fire Department for the last 15 years, including as a firefighter-paramedic, field training officer, Emergency Medical Services coordinator and most recently as the EMS Officer.
Boldrighini originally was expected to retire in September around the time the new fire station opened, but he stayed on and worked closely with Desrosiers to ensure a smooth transition.
Boldrighini, a town native, replaced chief Robert Bellavance in 2007.
