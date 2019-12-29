MANSFIELD — Ronan may not understand a lick of police talk at roll call.
But the police department’s K9 has a trained nose to sniff out danger and has officially joined the ranks of his human colleagues in blue.
Ronan, a 13-month-old German shepherd, and his handler, Officer Mike Fitzgerald, graduated from the Boston Police K9 Academy earlier this month and have hit the streets.
Police Chief Ron Sellon said they began the training the first week of September. Ronan completed his first phase of training in basic patrol K9 duties, including tracking and other patrol functions, and is currently working with Fitzgerald during his shift.
As a patrol dog, Ronan will be used to help track down criminal suspects or missing persons.
In February, he and Fitzgerald will begin explosive ordinance and firearms detection training, Sellon said.
“These will be incredibly valuable tools to add to our ongoing community and school safety planning as well as being helpful as we manage the up to 40 shows at Xfinity Center each summer,” Sellon said.
The K9 team, the first in over 30 years on the department, is the result of research, grant writing, planning and fundraising to pay for the training, outfitting a police officer and the kennel where Ronan lives.
The K9 project was funded by a $25,000 grant from The Stanton Foundation, $15,000 from Mollie’s Annual Massachusetts Vest A Dog fundraiser with the help from young Dakota Matthews of Plainville.
Matthews has a Facebook page called She Loves Police and is an advocate for law enforcement.
Police say the program has garnered wide community support with individual donors.
The K9 unit joins the ranks of K9 partners in Seekonk, Foxboro and state police in the Sun Chronicle readership area.
