MANSFIELD — The new public safety building, called “a facility we should all be proud of” by the first responders inhabiting it and the project team who constructed it, held an open house on Saturday attended by more than 100 people.
The 43,000-square-foot building, housing both the Mansfield police and fire departments, is located at the intersection of East and Pratt streets and cost $22 million to build.
Town manager Kevin Dumas, fire chief Neal Boldrighini and police chief Ron Sellon all expressed their thanks to not only the work of the project’s team members and building committee, but to the community for its support in creating such a building.
“If not for your faith in us, we would not be here at this point,” Sellon said.
The ample space within the structure no longer required the use of one particular one to perform multiple operations. For instance, there are now individual private offices and training rooms that can be used solely for those purposes, whereas before, the roll call room would have served as an area for all of those uses.
Additionally, the cell blocks and booking area are more modular in nature, allowing police officers to isolate potential problems with some detainees without exposing other individuals in custody.
Throughout the morning, several groups of wide-eyed visitors were taken on a tour of the facility, where they were able to walk through the holding cells, peek into the break room and observation rooms, and stroll through the apparatus bay where the fire engines were parked.
Two guests on one of the tours were Don and Pauline Paiva of Mansfield.
“This is a significant improvement in work environment and ease of use,” Don Paiva said, while Pauline Paiva was impressed by the flow of the building and room for growth in the future.
Retired Mansfield Fire Department Lt. Ronald Buck was no less awed by the functional space of the new, modern facility.
“Everything has a place. You’re not sharing a dozen things in one spot,” he said.
In conjunction with the regional 911 communication center, Sellon said that the new safety complex will improve response times for police and fire emergencies.
“This is a dream,” Sellon said of the new facility. “This entire project has been an absolute labor of love.”
The general contractors of the project were Boston Building & Bridge Company, with Kaestle Boos Associates, Inc. and Weston & Sampson as the architects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.