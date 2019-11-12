MANSFIELD — The West Side Benevolent Circle has released the following list for its annual holiday gift drive.
Note: Not all children available for adoption were able to be included in the list. To inquire regarding additional children, please call the Adoption Line at 774-266-6974.
You may also help fill holiday requests by donating gift cards which will be distributed to the families. Some options are Kohl’s, Target, Mansfield Deli, Mansfield House of Pizza, Walmart, Game Stop or Best Buy.
Here’s how to adopt:
Choose the child(ren) you are interested in adopting.
Call the West Side Adoption Line at 774-266-6974 and speak with our Adoption Coordinator. If your first choice is already adopted, she will match you to another similar child or family.
All gift items should be new and UNWRAPPED.
Label all of your purchases with the Child # (please don’t use permanent stickers or markers on boxes).
Drop off your purchases at Barrows Insurance Agency, 215 North Main St., Mansfield during normal business hours (M-F 8-5). Closed Friday Nov. 29.
Deadline for gift drop off is Friday, Dec. 6.
CHILD 7, Girl 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink, Gray. CLOTHES: Pajamas W M/L, Underwear V.S. thongs Med, Socks Wom 9/10, Ultra Low, Leggings Wom Med, College Sweatshirts Wom Med. GIFT CARDS: Victoria’s Secret, TJ Maxx, Starbucks, American Eagle.
CHILD 8, Boy 13 yrs. FAV COLOR: Navy, Blue. CLOTHES: Socks Men 9 mid-calf sports socks, Track Pants Men Sm, Basketball Shorts Men Sm, No-zip Hoodies Men Med. GIFT CARDS: X-Box, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dick’s Sporting Goods.
CHILD 11, Boy 16 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas Men XL, Sweatpants Men XL, Sweatshirt Hoodie Men 2XL, Vans Skateboard Sneakers Men 13. GIFT CARDS: Vanilla Card, Steam, Starbucks, Mansfield Deli.
CHILD 12, Girl 16 yrs. CLOTHES: Mansfield Zip Up Sweatshirt Wom Med, Jeggings Wom Med (8/10), Converse High Tops (Stiffer Style) Y 1. TOYS: The Secret Life of Pets 2 DVD, Level 1 Chapter Books, Sally Rippin .
CHILD 27, Boy 3 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas 4T, Work Boots Ch 9, Sweatshirt 4T. TOYS: Monkey Flip Game. GIFT CARDS: An Unlikely Story.
CHILD 28, Boy 10 mos. CLOTHES: Pajamas 18-24 mos, Outfits 18-24 mos, Sweatshirts 18-24 mos. TOYS: Leapfrog Learning Friends 100 words book .
CHILD 29, Boy 15 yrs. CLOTHES: Boston Team Dri-fit shirt Men Med, Pants Dri-fit B 16. GIFT CARDS: Game Stop, Mansfield Deli, Movies, Qdoba.
CHILD 34, Girl 13 yrs. FAV COLOR: Teal, Gray. CLOTHES: Nike Hooded Sweatshirt, Zip Front Wom L, Leggings Wom L, Winter scarf. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Emerald Square, Target, Best Buy.
CHILD 35, Girl 9 yrs. FAV COLOR: Hot Pink, Blue. CLOTHES: Snow Boots Y 6, Underwear Hipsters G 14, Leggings G 14, Hooded Sweatshirt G 14/16, Sweater G 14/16. TOYS: Tablet, Kids Headphones (not earbuds). GIFT CARDS: Target.
CHILD 36, Girl 2 mos. CLOTHES: 1pc snowsuit 3-6 mos. TOYS: Age Appropriate Toys, Age Appropriate Toys, Diaper wipes. GIFT CARDS: Target, Kohl’s.
CHILD 40, Boy 2 1/2 yrs. CLOTHES: Winter Jacket 4T, Snow Boots Ch 7. GIFT CARDS: Target.
CHILD 41, Boy 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. CLOTHES: Work Boots Steel Toe Work Boot M 11.5, Socks M 11.5, LS Shirts Men Lg, Nike Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt Men Lg. TOYS: Mortal Combat 11 for PS 4, F14 Tom cat Fighter Jet Model. GIFT CARDS: Attleboro Union Cycle, Bass Pro Shop
CHILD 46, Boy 11 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Snow Boots Y 3, Socks Y 3, Hoodie Pullover Sweatshirt B Med. TOYS: Nerf bullets. GIFT CARDS: Walmart.
CHILD 49, Boy 15 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. CLOTHES: Underwear Boxer Brief Men Lg, Socks Ankle Black Men 10, Hoodie Pullover Black Men Lg, T shirts Black Men Lg, Flannel Shirts Men Lg. TOYS: Plush Super Mario Luigi Figure. GIFT CARDS: FYE, Game Stop.
CHILD 50, Girl 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: Light Purple. CLOTHES: Underwear Bikini Jr Sm, Socks Low Wom 7, Hoodie Pullover Wom Sm. TOYS: Film for Mini Polaroid Camera, Skateboard Black & White Checkered. GIFT CARDS: Ulta, Dunkin Donuts, Stefano’s.
CHILD 59, Girl 15 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. CLOTHES: Winter Jacket Wom XL, Underwear Wom 9, Socks Wom 11, Outdoor Slipper Boots Wom 11. TOYS: Age Appropriate Jewelry Making Kit. GIFT CARDS: Kohl’s, Target, Michael’s.
CHILD 60, Boy 14 yrs. FAV COLOR: Green, Yellow. CLOTHES: Snow Boots Men 9, Sweatpants Men Med. GIFT CARDS: Target, Best Buy, Game Stop, We Got Soccer.
CHILD 61, Boy 16 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas Men Med, Sneakers Men 13, Jeans 31x33. TOYS: Tablet. GIFT CARDS: Kohl’s.
CHILD 62, Boy 14 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas Men Med, Jeans 31x32, Sneakers Men 12. GIFT CARDS: Kohl’s.
CHILD 63, Boy 4 yrs. CLOTHES: Pants 5T, Tops 5T. TOYS: Learning Books, Tablet. GIFT CARDS: Kohl’s.
CHILD 74, Girl 11 yrs. FAV COLOR: Purple. CLOTHES: Snow Boots Wom 8, Sweatpants Jr 9/10, LS t-shirts Jr Lg, Hoodies Jr Lg. TOYS: Music Stand or Rosin for Cello. GIFT CARDS: Five Below.
CHILD 92, Girl 15 yrs. GIFT CARDS: American Eagle, Victoria’s Secret, Nike.
CHILD 93, Girl 11 yrs. CLOTHES: Sweatpants Wom Med, Hoodie Wom Med. TOYS: Drawing or Paint Kit, Bead Necklace Kit. GIFT CARDS: American Eagle, Michael’s.
CHILD 101, Boy 16 yrs. CLOTHES: Winter Jacket Men Lg, Anything Nike or Adidas. GIFT CARDS: Game Stop, Mansfield Deli.
CHILD 102, Boy 13 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajama Bottoms Men Med, Work Boots Men 10, Socks High Style M en 10, Anything Under Armour Men Sm, White t-shirts Men Sm. GIFT CARDS: American Eagle.
CHILD 110, Girl 16 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas Wom Sm, Winter Jacket long puffy coat Wom Sm, Underwear G 10/12, Fashion Belt. TOYS: Earrings, Make up. GIFT CARDS: Visa, Kohl’s.
CHILD 111, Girl 13 yrs. CLOTHES: Underwear G 10/12, Hoodie Wom Med, Bob Ross Clothing Item Wom Sm. GIFT CARDS: Visa, Game Stop.
CHILD 112, Boy 10 yrs. CLOTHES: Work Boots Y 6, Hoodie B Med. GIFT CARDS: Target, Game Stop.
CHILD 116, Girl 4 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink, Purple. CLOTHES: Pajamas Elsa Footie G 6, Rain jacket G 6, Rain boots Y 10, Tights G 6, Dress 6, Sweatsuit 6T, Elsa Light Up Sneakers Y 10. TOYS: Luvabella Doll Blond Hair, Disney Princess Movie Theater Storybook and Movie Projector.
CHILD 117, Boy 15 mos. CLOTHES: Paw Patrol rain boots Tod 6, Socks Tod 6, GC towards front & back double stroller, Sweatshirt Zip Up B 3T, 3-pc LS Outfit B 3T. TOYS: Accordian for Kids.
CHILD 124, Boy 17 yrs. CLOTHES: Beanie hat, Red & Black Pullover Hoodie Men 2XL, Plain Black Pullover Hoodie Men 2XL, Jeans Men 36X32. GIFT CARDS: Game Stop, Play Station, Movies.
CHILD 137, Girl 13 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. CLOTHES: Nightgowns Wom XXL, Winter Jacket black Wom 18 or 2XL, Ugg Style boots Wom 10 Wide, Long Tops Wom XXL. TOYS: Barbies Made to Move. GIFT CARDS: Target, Michael’s, Walmart.
CHILD 138, Boy 18 mos. CLOTHES: Winter Jacket 3T, Work Boots Ch 4, Socks Ch 4, Pants 2T, LS Shirts 2T, Sweatshirts 2T. GIFT CARDS: Walmart.
CHILD 139, Girl newborn. CLOTHES: Pajamas 3-6 mos, Winter Jacket 3T, Socks 0-3 mos. TOYS: Baby Blankets, Crib Sheet Set. GIFT CARDS: Target.
CHILD 140, Girl 2 yrs. CLOTHES: Socks Ch 8, Cowboy boots Ch 8. TOYS: Calico Critters, Anything Vampirina. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Walmart.
CHILD 141, Girl 2 mos. CLOTHES: Snowsuit 6-9 mos, Socks 6-9 mos, Crib Sheets. TOYS: Giraffe Items. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Walmart.
CHILD 142, Boy 14 yrs. CLOTHES: Mens beanie hat, Snow Boots Men 11, Black Raincoat Men Med. TOYS: Earbuds. GIFT CARDS: Kohl’s, Target, Movies.
CHILD 145, Girl 6 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas G 6/7, Snow Boots Y 1, Underwear G 6/7, Socks Y 1, Pants G 6/7, LS Shirt 6/7, Sweatshirt G 6/7. TOYS: L.O.L. Dolls.
CHILD 152, Girl 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: Green. CLOTHES: Pajamas Flannel Bottoms Jr Sm, Pullover Hoodie Black, Blue, or Red Jr Sm. GIFT CARDS: Marshall’s, Amazon.
CHILD 153, Girl 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: Green. CLOTHES: Socks Fuzzy Wom 5-9, Black Yoga Pants Jr Sm. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Victoria’s Secret.
CHILD 168, Boy 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: Green. CLOTHES: Socks Men 11, Pullover Hoodie Men Lg, Sweatpants Men Lg. GIFT CARDS: Mansfield Deli, TJ Maxx, Dunkin Donuts.
CHILD 169, Girl 6 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: LS Shirts G 7/8, Leggings G 7/8. GIFT CARDS: Target.
CHILD 170, Girl 11 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Pajamas Onepiece Jr Sm, Underwear Jr Sm, Socks Fuzzy Wom 6, Sweaters Jr Sm, Cozy Sweatpants Jr Sm, Harry Potter Merch Jr Sm. TOYS: Harry Potter Lego Set.
CHILD 171, Girl 7 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink. CLOTHES: Fuzzy socks Y 2, Jeans G 8, Pretty Tops G 8, Hoody G 8. TOYS: Lego Frozen, MC2 Dolls, L.O.L. Dolls.
CHILD 172, Boy 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue, Red. CLOTHES: LS Shirts Men 3XL, Pullover Hoodie Men 3XL, Sweatpants Men 3XL. GIFT CARDS: PlayStation, Visa, Game Stop.
CHILD 173, Boy 10 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Winter Jacket B XL, Sweatpants B 12/14, LS Printed T-shirts B Lg, Zip Up Hoodie B Lg. GIFT CARDS: Roblox.
CHILD 174, Girl 2 mos. CLOTHES: Dress & Tights 6-12 mos, Onesies 9 mos. TOYS: Age Appropriate Toys, Diapers Size 5.
CHILD 175, Boy 14 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black, Dark Blue. CLOTHES: Pajama Pants Men Med, Snow Boots Men 13, Socks White Men 13, Sweatpants Men Med, Hoodie Men XL. TOYS: Any workout equipment. GIFT CARDS: Game Stop.
CHILD 176, Girl 14 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink, Purple. CLOTHES: Pajamas Flannel Onepiece Wom Lg, Socks Fuzzy Wom 8.5, Yoga Pants Wom Lg, Hooded Zipper Sweatshirt Wom Lg, Sneakers Wom 8.5. TOYS: Pillow Pets Puppy “Smells Like at Cookie”, La La Loopsy Doll, “Bunny” Calico Critters. GIFT CARDS: American Eagle, Movies.
CHILD 183, Girl 10 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas G 14/16, Snow Boots Wom 9, Hoodie Sweatshirt G 14/16, Yoga Pants G 14/16, Sweaters G 14/16. TOYS: Harry Potter Legos, Villanous Board Game. GIFT CARDS: Target.
CHILD 184, Girl 5 yrs. FAV COLOR: Elsa blue. CLOTHES: Snow Boots Ch 12.5, Hooded Sweatshirts G 5/6, Leggings G 5/6, LS Shirts G 5/6. TOYS: Dress Up Clothes.
CHILD 202, Boy 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: red. CLOTHES: Pajamas bottoms only Men Lg, Socks Nike basketball, Bathrobe Men Lg. TOYS: 2K20 game for PS4. GIFT CARDS: Nike, VISA, Ugg Outlet, Amazon.
CHILD 203, Boy 8 yrs. FAV COLOR: green. CLOTHES: Pajamas B 10, Winter Jacket B 10, Underwear Boxer briefs B 10, Socks Y 4, Compression pants B 10, Nike Dry Fit tops B Med, Bathrobe B 10. TOYS: Wireless mouse, pad & keyboard, Fortnite game for PS4. GIFT CARDS: Nike.
CHILD 208, Boy 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue. CLOTHES: Underwear Boxer briefs Men Med, Socks Men Lg, Hoodie Men Med, Athletic pants Men Med. GIFT CARDS: Hollister, Game Stop, 99 Restaurant, Kohl’s.
CHILD 209, Girl 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue. CLOTHES: Pajamas Jr Sm, Snow Boots Wom 7, Underwear Jr Sm, Leggings Jr Sm, Colby Brock sweatshirt Jr Sm. TOYS: Putty, Littlest Pet Shop. GIFT CARDS: Justice.
CHILD 210, Boy 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: green. CLOTHES: Snow Boots Men 7, SS & LS shirts B 18/20, Athletic pants B 18/20. TOYS: Xbox1 video game. GIFT CARDS: Five Below, Game Stop.
CHILD 211, Boy 10 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue, green. CLOTHES: Winter Jacket B 10, Snow Boots Y 3, Athletic pants B 10, Hoodie B 10, SS & LS t-shirts B 10. TOYS: Skateboard or penny board, Roblox character toy.
CHILD 228, Girl 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: pink, blue. CLOTHES: Black knee length coat Wom Sm, Underwear Wom Sm, Socks Wom 7, Leggings Wom Sm, Sneakers Wom 7. GIFT CARDS: Kohl’s, Ulta, VISA, American Eagle.
CHILD 253, Boy 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: green. CLOTHES: Winter Jacket black Men Med, Socks Men 9.5, Odell Beckham hoodie Men Sm, Black jeans 28x30, Vans sneakers Men 9.5. TOYS: nice Chess set. GIFT CARDS: Game Stop.
CHILD 257, Boy 16 yrs. CLOTHES: Hiking boots Men 11.5, Socks ankle Men 11.5. GIFT CARDS: Dunkin’, Target.
CHILD 258, Boy 7 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas Xmas B 8, Winter Jacket B 8, Snow Boots Y 2, Underwear B 8, Socks Y 2, Sweatpants B 8, LS shirts B 8, Sweatshirts B 8. TOYS: Megaman toys.
CHILD 259, Boy 10 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas B 10/12, Winter Jacket B 10/12, Snow Boots Y 3, Underwear Boxer briefs B 10, Socks Y 3, LS shirts solid colors B 10/12, Pants B 10, Hoodie B 10/12. TOYS: Nintendo Switch controller, Blanket. GIFT CARDS: Game Stop.
CHILD 260, Girl 8 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas G 8, Snow Boots Y 2, Underwear G 8, Socks Y 2, LS Tops G 8, Leggings G 8. TOYS: Doll accessories, Blanket. GIFT CARDS: Kohl’s, movie passes.
CHILD 261, Boy 16 yrs. CLOTHES: Underwear Boxers Men Med, Socks black crew M 12. GIFT CARDS: Pac Sun, Marshalls, Amazon, Uber, VISA.
CHILD 262, Boy 10 yrs. CLOTHES: Winter Jacket B Med, Snow Boots Y 4, Underwear B Med, Socks crew Y 4, Sweatpants B Med, Pullover hoodie B Med. TOYS: Scooter. GIFT CARDS: Target, movie passes.
CHILD 263, Girl 10 yrs. CLOTHES: Winter Jacket G Lg, Underwear Briefs & sports bras G Med, black or gray Leggings G 12, LS shirts G Lg, Zip hoodie G Lg. TOYS: Jewelry making kit, Scooter. GIFT CARDS: Amazon.
CHILD 270, Girl 17 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas Jr Med, Underwear bikini Jr Med, Socks Wom 7, Skinny jeans Jr 6/7, Pullover hoodie Jr Med, LS shirts Jr Med. TOYS: Acrylic paint set & canvas, Make-up.
CHILD 271, Girl 16 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas Jr Sm, Underwear bikini Jr Sm, Socks Wom 7, Leggings Jr Sm, Pullover Hoodie Jr Sm, LS shirts Jr Sm. TOYS: Make-up, Art supplies.
CHILD 272, Boy 13 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajama Bottoms only B 14, Work Boots Men 8, Underwear Boxer briefs B 14, Socks Men 8, Jeans B 14, LS shirts B 14. TOYS: Sketch pad & pencils. GIFT CARDS: Target.
CHILD 101S, Boy 16 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajama Bottoms Men Lg, Work Boots Men 11.5, Socks High Style Men 11.5. GIFT CARDS: American Eagle, Emerald Square.
CHILD 102S, Boy 13 yrs. CLOTHES: Mansfield Hoodie Men Sm. GIFT CARDS: Mansfield Deli, Game Stop.
CHILD 125S, Girl 15 yrs. GIFT CARDS: Target, Mansfield Deli, TJ Maxx.
CHILD 126S, Boy 16 yrs. CLOTHES: Nike or Adidas Sneakers Men 9. GIFT CARDS: American Eagle.
CHILD 143S, Boy 14 yrs. CLOTHES: Snow Boots Men 7, Socks Ankle Men 7, Track Pants Men Sm. TOYS: Nintendo Switch Joy-con. GIFT CARDS: Amazon.
CHILD 144S, Boy 14 yrs. CLOTHES: Snow Boots Y 4 wide, Socks Ankle Y 4, Zip Up Hoodie Men Sm. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, PS 4 Plus.
CHILD 148D, Girl 12 yrs. CLOTHES: Pajamas One Pc Wom 2XL, Socks Wom 11 Wide or Men 9, LS Tops Wom 18/20 or Wom XL, Fleece Wom XL, Stretchy Jeans Wom 2XL. TOYS: Baking Cookbook, Baking Items. GIFT CARDS: Walmart.
CHILD 164S, Girl 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: Yellow. CLOTHES: Socks Ankle Wom 9. GIFT CARDS: Mansfield Crossing, Dunkin Donuts, Amazon.
CHILD 185S, Boy 17 yrs. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Target, MasterCard.
CHILD 229S, Boy 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: purple. CLOTHES: Snow Boots Men 12, Socks Men 12. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Target, Amazon.
CHILD 242S, Girl 17 yrs. CLOTHES: Socks Ankle but not no-show Wom 7. GIFT CARDS: Michael’s, Amazon, Target.
CHILD 64S, Girl 18 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink. GIFT CARDS: Marshall’s, DSW, Amazon.
CHILD 65S, Girl 15 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. GIFT CARDS: Marshall’s, DSW, Amazon.
CHILD 66S, Boy 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. CLOTHES: Pullover Hoodies Men Sm. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, DSW.
CHILD 78S, Boy 17 yrs. GIFT CARDS: Chipotle, Wendy’s, Macy’s.
CHILD 79S, Boy 16 yrs. GIFT CARDS: Chipotle, Wendy’s, Macy’s.
CHILD 92S, Girl 15 yrs. GIFT CARDS: Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chipotle.
