MANSFIELD — A newly-elected member of the town’s school committee is facing criminal legal woes for an alleged domestic altercation involving one of her daughters.
Vivian C. Webster, 36, who was elected to a three-year term in May, pleaded innocent to a misdemeanor domestic assault charge June 17 in Attleboro District Court, according to court records.
She was freed on her own recognizance and her case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
At Webster’s request, her lawyer returned a call from The Sun Chronicle for comment Tuesday.
“This is a private family matter,” Boston lawyer Anthony Ellison said. “We fully expect this to be resolved in her favor.”
He declined to address the specific allegations.
Webster is accused of slapping her 16-year-old daughter in the face, hitting her in the head and pushing her shoulder in a dispute that started with the teenager arguing with her sister at their apartment, according to a police report.
The teenager texted and called her father, who lives in Attleboro, about 1 a.m. June 17 and the father called police about six hours later requesting a well-being check of his daughter, the reports says.
The girl was checked by EMTs but she declined medical treatment, according to the report.