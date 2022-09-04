Mansfield High School
Mansfield High School.

MANSFIELD -- The findings of a study of the school district’s policies and practices and the experiences of students and staff will be presented Tuesday night at the school committee meeting.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at town hall. The meeting will be in person but individuals can watch on cable or virtually. Tuesday is the state's Primary Election Day.

