MANSFIELD -- The findings of a study of the school district’s policies and practices and the experiences of students and staff will be presented Tuesday night at the school committee meeting.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at town hall. The meeting will be in person but individuals can watch on cable or virtually. Tuesday is the state's Primary Election Day.
The study was conducted during the last school year by Mass Insight Education & Research Inc. of Boston, a national non-profit consulting firm.
The school department partnered with the company to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the district’s policies, practices, systems, along with experiences of its students, families and staff.
The purpose was to identify opportunities to expand equitable access to an excellent educational experience, according to the school department.
