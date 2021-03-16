MANSFIELD — Staff and students at the Roland Green Preschool will celebrate some differences on Thursday.
To mark World Down Syndrome Day, they will be wearing “crazy socks” to signify the uniqueness that each individual possesses and shares. Staff will also wear special “Rock Your Socks” T-shirts in the colors of blue and yellow to show support and raise awareness for individuals with Down syndrome, according to Superintendent Teresa Murphy and Preschool Director Krista DeMello.
Roland Green staff have already begun preparations for World Down Syndrome Day by signing up for shirts and creating posters for the event.
“This celebration is an event to not only raise awareness for individuals with Down syndrome, but also to recognize and be proud of our differences,” DeMello said. “It serves as a great lesson to our students and also encourages school-wide participation in support of this cause.”
This is the first year the school has taken part in recognizing World Down Syndrome Day.
The school will be making a donation to a local play group for children with Down syndrome. They will also support a local business, Collettey’s Cookies, which is owned by an adult who was born with Down syndrome and who runs her own cookie company in the area.
World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day that typically takes place on March 21 (the 21st day of the third month) to signify the cause of Down syndrome: the trisomy of the 21st chromosome. Since the day is on a Sunday this year, Roland Green will recognize the celebration on March 18.
