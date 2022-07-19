Russ Booth, Tim Selmon and Felicia Frank

From left, new Mansfield High School Principal Russ Booth, district Athletic Director Tim Selmon and Robinson Elementary School Assistant Principal Felicia Frank.

 SUBMITTED

MANSFIELD — School Superintendent Teresa Murphy announced several personnel changes Tuesday, including the appointment of a new high school principal, district athletic director and Robinson Elementary School assistant principal.

Russ Booth, the former assistant principal at North Attleboro High, has been appointed the new principal of Mansfield High. He began his new job on July 1.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.