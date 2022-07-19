MANSFIELD — School Superintendent Teresa Murphy announced several personnel changes Tuesday, including the appointment of a new high school principal, district athletic director and Robinson Elementary School assistant principal.
Russ Booth, the former assistant principal at North Attleboro High, has been appointed the new principal of Mansfield High. He began his new job on July 1.
Working in North Attleboro since 2017, Booth was previously the department head of mathematics at King Philip Regional High School and was a teacher in the Norwood public schools.
During his five years as assistant principal, Booth oversaw schedules, supervised staff and developed methods to enhance student learning opportunities, Murphy said.
“I am excited to get started in this role and I look forward to working with all members of the community to celebrate the great achievements of our students,” Booth said in a statement.
Booth holds a bachelor’s degree in math and a master’s degree in educational leadership, both from Bridgewater State College.
Since July 1, Tim Selmon has stepped in as the new athletic director for the district. He has been assistant athletic director of Mansfield High School since last year.
Selmon has been a teacher at Mansfield High for 18 years. As assistant athletic director, he made significant strides in changing student culture at sports games, as well as gaining strong relationships through the Hockomock League, Murphy said.
“As far as I’m concerned, we have the most dedicated coaches, athletes and community in the league,” Selmon said. “I will work hard to further our incredible athletic program by building on the deep tradition of sports and sportsmanship at MHS.”
Selmon holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in health promotion and sports management from Virginia Tech. Additionally, he holds various educational certifications.
Murphy has also appointed Felicia Frank to be the new assistant principal of Robinson Elementary School. She will begin her new role on Aug. 1.
Beginning in 2016, Frank worked as the visual arts teacher for grades K-2 at Cohasset’s Osgood Elementary School. She previously worked as a substitute teacher for the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District and Norwell Public Schools.
Frank has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in studio art from Endicott College, as well as a master’s degree in teaching from Massachusetts College of Art and Design. She also earned an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Bridgewater State University.
In other staff changes, Timothy Tichacek, who had served as interim high school principal, will be assistant director of special education for the secondary level.
Mike Redding, the former athletic director, will become assistant athletic director and continue as the high school’s head football coach.
Leslie Green has been appointed as the district’s new transportation manager after serving in a similar role in Medway. Previously, she worked several years in the private sector in the transportation industry.
In addition, Scott Sanchez has been appointed as the district’s new director of CHAMPS, the after-school childcare program.
Sanchez previously worked at the Lextended After School program in Lexington as assistant site director, co-site director and director since 2018.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.