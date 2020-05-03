MANSFIELD — Town schools are receiving $36,000 in state funds for drinking water improvements related to lead levels.
The money is slated for 12 filtered water bottle filling stations in schools.
The grant money will be used to replace six water bubblers each in the Jordan/Jackson elementary school and Qualters Middle School.
“These bubblers were selected based on the results of continued water testing in the schools and the updated guidelines that were issued in early 2020 regarding acceptable levels of lead and copper in drinking water,” said Matthew Jacques, director of school facilities, who helped the school system obtain the grant.
In March 2018, the school department began replacing hallway water bubblers, starting off with the Robinson Elementary School — the oldest school with the oldest plumbing — and middle school, following test results showing higher than recommended levels of lead and copper in the water.
Water fixtures located inside classrooms in the schools were also declared off-limits for drinking.
A total of 185 water fixtures in the schools in state-sponsored tests had showed water contained higher than “action level” content of lead and/or copper.
“The town continues to monitor the water supply and we continue to test the water and report our findings,” Jacques said, noting the school department has implemented a rotating testing schedule for all schools.
Last June, water was again tested in the middle school and Jordan/Jackson and Roland Green schools. This year, the high school and Robinson Elementary are slated to be tested.
The new funds are part of $675,000 going to 32 school districts approved this past week by the Board of Trustees for the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust for the Trust’s School Water Improvement Grant program.
SWIG, a grant-based program, covers the purchase and installation of filtered water bottle filling stations to address detection of lead in drinking water at eligible public schools.
This program is designed to encourage communities to perform lead testing and address elevated levels with the help of state experts.
The $675,000 is expected to install 225 fixtures in 95 schools, serving over 53,000 students.
Mansfield received funds for more bottle stations than many school districts.
Grant awards were calculated based on a per fixture award of $3,000. Funds may be used for the purchase and installation of bottle filling stations, the future testing of these fixtures and the purchase of replacement filters.
Under current federal and state laws, lead testing in schools is voluntary. Water supplied to schools is generally free of lead, but lead can be introduced into drinking water through plumbing and fixtures in buildings – especially in older facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.