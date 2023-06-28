MANSFIELD -- Robinson Elementary School Principal Kerri Sankey is retiring and being replaced by her assistant, whose mother was once the school's principal.
Also, Qualters Middle School is getting a new assistant principal.
"The 2022/2023 school year marks the end of my eighth year as principal and my 31st year in the district," Sankey said on the school website. "I have truly enjoyed working with all of you and your students. The Robinson Elementary School, families and students will always hold a very special place in my heart."
Sankey is going to work in the Bellingham school system.
She started in the Mansfield school system as a student teacher and was then hired to teach art. She held positions as the director of visual arts and then assistant principal at the high school and middle school before taking over as principal of Robinson School.
"She will be long remembered in our community as a positive leader," Superintendent Teresa Murphy said.
Murphy has appointed Ryan Gentili, who has been assistant principal at Robinson School during the pandemic, as the school's new principal.
"We had an excellent selection of candidates when we posted the principal position, but Ryan rose to the top and was the unanimous choice of the interview team," Murphy said. "Ryan and I worked together at the Jordan/Jackson School for many years when he was a special education teacher and I was his assistant principal and then his principal."
Not only was Gentili a student at Robinson School, his mother, Mary Gentili, had been a principal of the school.
Felicia Frank had been the second assistant principal at the Robinson School this past year, but due to budget cuts, the position was eliminated for the upcoming school year and Frank was laid off.
"With Ryan Gentili's promotion to principal, we were thrilled to be able to recall Felicia to fill Ryan's assistant principal position," Murphy said.
Gentili wrote staff and faculty to close out the school year: "Felicia and I are beyond excited to continue our work with all of you and continue to move Robinson in a positive and successful direction."
In another Mansfield school administrator change, Qualters Middle School Assistant Principal Kevin Hoffman is leaving to take a position in a school district closer to his home, Murphy said.
Abby Evans, a former middle and high school math teacher who has held leadership positions in the area of curriculum and instruction in the Medway and Franklin public schools, has been hired to replace Hoffman.
"The parents and faculty who served on the interview team found Ms. Evans to be highly qualified and we believe she will be a great fit for our community," Principal David McGovern said.
