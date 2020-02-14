MANSFIELD — Mansfield High School is joining other high schools in doing away with its longstanding class rank system.
School committee members this past week voted unanimously to abolish the current system at the recommendation of school officials. The change will go into effect for the Class of 2023.
The school district will continue to use rank, which is based on grade point average (GPA) and taking Honors and Advanced Placement classes, to determine and recognize a class valedictorian and salutatorian at graduation.
But over the next two years the district will work to develop new recognition for top students, according to Superintendent Teresa Murphy.
School officials say the rankings are obsolete and often unfair, with students close in ability and academic achievement often separated by mere decimal points.
As little as one-tenth of 1 percent can spread students out over dozens of places on the ranking system, officials said.
School committee members point out rank doesn’t always reflect what a student learned or achieved, and school officials note students can have a high GPA but low class rank and face struggles getting into colleges and obtaining scholarships.
Supporters of the change also contend class rank can promote unhealthy competition and discourage students from pursuing other interests.
High School Principal Mary Watkins and Guidance Director Tina Karidoyanes made a presentation on the proposed change at a January school board meeting.
Colleges and universities are more interested in how a student reached their maximum potential and what motivated them, Watkins said.
Higher education institutions feel it is more valuable to know how students handle pressure, how they balance their schoolwork with their personal obligations, and how they’ve grown during their high school years, she said.
The decision to eliminate class rank follows two years of studies, meetings and surveys of parents, staff and others.
Parents and staff were in favor of getting rid of the system, school officials said.
Nearly two dozen public school districts and 15 private schools in the area have already eliminated class rank.
Attleboro High School is changing the way it calculates class rank and is doing away with how it selects student speakers at graduation.
Starting this year, students will be ranked in “deciles” — grouped by the top 10 percent, second 10 percent, etc. And there will be no No. 1 or No. 2 students.
Instead of the valedictorian and salutatorian being the top two students, speakers will be selected from the top 10 percent and honors programs.
Attleboro High Principal Bill Runey said colleges used to rely on class rank for admission, but now often do not accept a high school’s ranking system and instead have their own way of evaluating applicants.
