MANSFIELD -- On Monday, the annual Special Olympics games took center stage at Mansfield High School's Alumni Field.
Each Special Olympics begins with a pep rally, a tradition started in 2012 by Mansfield High graduate Robby Lawrence.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MANSFIELD -- On Monday, the annual Special Olympics games took center stage at Mansfield High School's Alumni Field.
Each Special Olympics begins with a pep rally, a tradition started in 2012 by Mansfield High graduate Robby Lawrence.
Students gathered around the runway as the band played the school song before the 55 athletes were introduced.
Parents, siblings, and grandparents gathered in the stands, all applauding each Olympian running through an inflatable tunnel.
“I couldn’t wait to host this event,” said special education teacher and Best Buddies co-adviser Christine Riley. “I volunteered to do it because I was so excited.”
Eight stations run by volunteers spread across the turf field: cornhole, bocce, relay races, long jump, tic-tac-toe, javelin, wheelchair-assisted 100-meter run/walk, and a softball throw.
Although a standout at the javelin, 17-year-old Kyle Quinn said his “favorite station so far is cornhole because it is a celebration.”
Fellow teammate Alex Blatch agreed. “Probably cornhole,” shouted the 16-year-old with a smile on his face. “I have been playing for a while and it is so much fun.”
However, some preferred the cone relay race.
“The chicken one is a lot of fun,” said 18-year-old Jyelah Rodriguez, a first-time Mansfield Special Olympian. Unlike traditional relay races, these athletes used rubber chickens as batons.
Rotating every 15 minutes, all teams got to experience each station and showcase their talent in front of the crowd for the 100-meter race.
Dylan Mosca, 19, said it was his favorite event because, well, he took first place.
Helping run each station were high school and middle school students from Mansfield who seemed to all be there for similar reasons.
“I volunteered because I wanted to make a difference in my community and build a relationship with these people,” said 14-year-old Amy Zajae.
"I did this because I wanted to encourage inclusion in our society,” said 18-year-old Rose Maher, who helped run the javelin event with Zajae. “Each participant has been part of my four years of high school and we’re all friends.”