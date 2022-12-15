MANSFIELD -- The town may be getting a sixth package store.
A citizen's petition seeking an additional all-alcohol retail license at the Reservoir Landing commercial development at Reservoir Street and Route 140 led to a lengthy discussion at Wednesday's special town meeting.
The request was eventually approved, with several dozen opposed.
The town meeting action requires the town's licensing board, the select board, to seek special legislation from the state legislature to add another liquor license. The town has five all alcoholic liquor licenses and select board members had voted unanimously to support the town meeting request for a sixth.
The petitioner, Amruta Corporation/Mansfield Liquor Market, sought the license for a building in Reservoir Landing that is slated to house a convenience store and liquor store.
John "Jack" Jacobi, an Attleboro attorney representing the petitioner, pointed out all the other liquor stores in Mansfield are on the other side of town and Interstate 495.
"This will serve that side of town," Jacobi said, adding the business will also bring in more revenue and provide jobs.
One resident contended the town had enough liquor stores, and it was pointed out the proposed site is near Xfinity Center.
Another resident noted the Mass Arts Center is in the area and suggested another cultural use such as a museum.
"Another wine store doesn't cut it," the woman said. "Just more nip bottles."
Wayne Smith, who works for Dub's Liquors on Chauncy Street, said the existing liquor stores are struggling with the economy.
Bill Clemmey, who has owned a local liquor store, maintained there would be less traffic uptown with this new liquor store.
Reservoir Landing has a Fairfield Inn, University Orthopedics and an Aroma Joe's coffee shop. It is being developed by Crugnale Properties, which was said to have invested $35 million in the project.
There are two other vacant spots at the site, and some businesses interested in those fell through, partly because of the pandemic and challenging economy, residents were told.
The petitioner also noted there are retail vacancies downtown, at Mansfield Crossing and other locations in town, and a liquor license will go a long way to help lease such space as well as serve a 55-and-over residential community across the street and homes along Reservoir and South Main streets.