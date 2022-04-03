MANSFIELD — Select Board Chairman Neil Rhein says he kept all his colleagues informed about the status of Police Chief Ron Sellon and insists town officials cannot disclose information about his employment due to confidentiality laws.
In a written statement he provided to The Sun Chronicle on Friday, Rhein responded to select board member Steve Schoonveld’s comments and request for an independent investigation into how the matter was handled. Rhein read the letter at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
The issue surfaced during the board’s meeting on March 16 when Schoonveld questioned Town Manager Kevin Dumas about Sellon’s status and Dumas said the matter was confidential.
Sellon, who has been police chief since 2013, has not been working for nine months and there has never been a public explanation by town officials about his absence.
Schoonveld decried what he said was the lack of transparency and “irresponsible actions” regarding the handling of the situation and maintained he was not informed.
Schoonveld and Rhein differed over the extent of their discussions by phone about the issue and Schoonveld’s call for an investigation was not supported.
In response to Schoonveld’s statements, Rhein said “those accusations were completely unwarranted” and “significant facts were either omitted or misstated.”
“When the issue in question first arose, I advised all of my board colleagues of the issue via one-on-one phone calls,” Rhein said.
“On three subsequent occasions, including via a confidential email and direct in-person conversations with the town manager, the board member who raised this issue was briefed about this matter,” Rhein said, referring to Schoonveld.
“For him to claim that he suddenly learned of certain facts after examining a budget document is simply untrue,” Rhein said.
During the March 16 meeting, Schoonveld questioned why Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth was listed in a budget proposal as “acting police chief” and what the legal and financial ramifications could be for the town about Sellon’s status.
Sellon’s salary is $174,345 and town officials have not said whether he is continuing to be paid while Ellsworth commands the police department.
While personnel matters are the responsibility of the town manager, Rhein said, Dumas as a matter of courtesy typically keeps the board informed about “significant” personnel issues “and did so very clearly — in writing — this instance.”
In his statement, Rhein said no executive session was called to discuss this issue because there was no occasion for an executive session.
“No deliberation or action by this board was required,” Rhein said. “Consequently, calling for an executive session would have served no purpose other than to compromise the privacy rights of the employee involved.”
Rhein said he believes transparency in the conduct of town business is essential and “is the foundation upon which public trust is built.”
“I also know, however, that there are occasions where our goal of transparency conflicts with other interests, particularly when it comes to protecting the legal privacy rights of the town’s employees,” Rhein said.
Massachusetts state laws, he said, make it clear that select board members have both “a legal and an ethical obligation to safeguard legitimate privacy rights.”
Like other states, Rhein said Massachusetts has some exceptions to public records laws to reconcile competing interests. Among other exceptions, personnel and medical records are generally protected from public disclosure, Rhein said.
The Sun Chronicle has filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the town regarding Sellon’s status.
Sellon has not responded to inquiries from The Sun Chronicle.