MANSFIELD — A select board member is asking for an independent investigation into why the town manager has not disclosed the police chief’s job status for the last nine months.
Select board member Steve Schoonveld raised the issue at the board’s meeting Wednesday night, saying he noticed in a fiscal 2023 budget document that Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth was listed as acting police chief.
Town Manager Kevin Dumas confirmed Ellsworth is now the acting chief and maintained later in the meeting that he had prior discussions with Schoonveld about Police Chief Ron Sellon’s job status.
When Shoonveld asked whether Sellon has been “inactive” since last June, Dumas would not answer, saying the matter was confidential.
It is not clear whether Sellon, who earned $174,345 in fiscal 2022, is even being paid or what exactly his employment status is.
When a resident asked whether “hypothetically” Sellon would be entitled to a raise next fiscal year, Dumas replied that all non-union employees are entitled to raises stipulated in their contracts.
Dumas told The Sun Chronicle in an email that he would not answer questions about Sellon’s job status.
“The town does not comment on anything to do with personnel matters,” Dumas said.
When Schoonveld continued to ask questions during the select board meeting, Dumas and Assistant Town Manager Barry LaCasse said that matter was confidential and should only be discussed in executive session.
Town officials use executive sessions to discuss matters involving confidential personnel issues or legal issues that could be damaging to the town or an individual if discussed in public.
But Schoonveld persisted, saying his questions and concerns were “matters of fact” and that he was not broaching any confidentiality that needed to be addressed is executive session.
Schoonveld said he was concerned about legal and financial implications, public safety ramifications, and what he called a lack of transparency and communication.
He said the board was told when there was a new public works director and noted he was notified when LaCasse served as acting town manager when Dumas was on vacation.
“Do you think it’s relevant that the executive body of the town should know when one of its senior officials would not be serving in that role?” Schoonveld asked Dumas.
He asked whether there would be liability or budgetary issues with the police chief not on duty and was concerned that the public was never informed.
“The town should know it doesn’t have a police chief,” Schoonveld said, adding that “dozens” of residents have asked about the situation and noting that Sellon is still listed as police chief on the town’s website.
During a discussion about who knew what when, Dumas said he has had previous discussions with Schoonveld and select board Chairman Neil Rhein said he discussed it with Schoonveld during a telephone call in October.
But Schoonveld said the chairman never brought that issue to the board for discussion.
“When are you going to bring this to the full board for discussion? This is a risk to the town,” Shoonveld said to Rhein, who did not respond.
“I formally request that an independent and immediate investigation and review of the proceedings of the past nine months be completed because this is unacceptable,” Schoonveld said.
But none of the board members acted on Schoonveld’s request, which prompted a rebuke from Vice Chairman Michael Trowbridge.
“What is unacceptable is your behavior,” Trowbridge said. “This is ridiculous.”
“Attack the messenger and not the message. Very good,” Schoonveld said.
Trowbridge told Schoonveld he had “ample” opportunity to ask “any person involved” questions.
“We are not involved in the day-to-day operations,” Trowbridge said, adding that under the town charter the town manager has authority over the police chief.
Schoonveld responded that the select board is responsible for overseeing the job descriptions and pay grades for all employees “and if that has changed we need to know about it.”
He said he agreed the town manager has wide latitude concerning oversight of town employees but added that the town manager has a responsibility to keep the select board informed in a “timely manner” in order to perform their duties.
Sellon could not be reached by The Sun Chronicle for comment Thursday.