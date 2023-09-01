MANSFIELD — With the town one of the communities in the area receiving migrant families, local officials are setting up a task force to deal with the influx.
The task force will help the town address the migrants’ needs, local officials said Friday.
The migrants are being placed in two Mansfield hotels.
The town’s response to the newly arrived families is being led by key departments, including police, fire, public health, school, and council on aging/social services.
“While continuing with their normal duties of meeting the needs of our residents, all of the appropriate town departments are showing their best effort to care for these migrant families during this humanitarian crisis,” the town said in a statement. “We remain committed to helping those in need while making the best of a difficult situation.”
Mansfield is one of over 70 cities and towns in Massachusetts whose hotels have been selected by the state as Emergency Assistance Shelters under its Emergency Assistance Family Shelter Program.
Because Massachusetts has a “right-to-shelter” law, it has a legal obligation to provide immediate emergency shelter to homeless families.
With state shelters overburdened, Gov. Maura Healey recently declared a state of emergency concerning the ongoing migrant crisis, including activation of the state’s National Guard.
The Guard is working with the hotels to identify needs and organize supplies.
Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers will be the town’s point of contact with the National Guard and will continue working with the task force if there are unmet needs, local officials said.
“The departments will continue to work together while partnering with state and local agencies to organize a managed, appropriate response to address this issue and the needs of these families,” the town said.
At this time there isn’t a need for donations, but officials said there could be in the future.
“We would like to thank the Mansfield residents in advance for always supporting our local human services organizations because they may be called upon soon to assist,” the town said.
Foxboro, Norton and Franklin are also getting, or will be getting, migrant families, and Foxboro has also set up a task force.
The placements are expected to last through June 2024, with migrant families arriving on a rolling basis in coming weeks.
The state has committed to reimbursing school districts for costs related to migrant enrollments on a per-pupil basis.
The state’s emergency declaration is allowing the governor to appeal to the president for disaster relief funding, which could include money for emergency housing, food and water.
