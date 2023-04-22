Mansfield resident Camila Chan has been ice skating since she was 5 years old.

Chan is now 14, an eighth grader at Foxborough Regional Charter School. Her busy schedule includes extracurricular math and reading through the Russian School of Mathematics and KUMON program. She is also a member of the National Juniors Honor Society.

Have an interesting bit of news you'd like to see mentioned in the Along the Way column? Email it to Natasha Connolly at news@thesunchronicle.com.