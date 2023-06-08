Mansfield High Special Olympics
Buy Now

Retired Mansfield Police Sgt. Larry Crosman, right, and Special Olympian Kevin Prior hold the Olympic torch during opening ceremonies of last June’s Special Olympics event at Mansfield High School.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

MANSFIELD — Due to expected inclement weather, the third annual Mansfield Public Schools 2023 Special Olympics School Day Games event has been postponed from Friday to Monday.

The event will take place from 8:45 to 12:45 a.m. Monday at Mansfield High School Alumni Field, 250 East St.