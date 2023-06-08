MANSFIELD — Due to expected inclement weather, the third annual Mansfield Public Schools 2023 Special Olympics School Day Games event has been postponed from Friday to Monday.
The event will take place from 8:45 to 12:45 a.m. Monday at Mansfield High School Alumni Field, 250 East St.
About 55 Mansfield students from kindergarten through high school will participate in a series of games, including bocce, cornhole, tic-tac-toe, long jump, javelin, a softball throw, a cone relay race, and a wheelchair-assisted 100-meter walk/run.
Families, staff and students district-wide as well as alumni Special Olympics athletes are invited to attend the event to support the student-athletes.
The event will also feature a pre-games rally, torch ceremony, coach and athlete’s oath, and medal ceremony.