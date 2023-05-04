MANSFIELD — Almost two years since he has worked and 19 months since he was placed on leave with pay, the employment status of Police Chief Ronald Sellon remains unresolved.
During the selectmen’s meeting Wednesday night, Chairman Michael Trowbridge said the town was still in mediation with Sellon and was prohibited from discussing that matter.
“Under judge’s orders we cannot comment,” he said.
Trowbridge made the comments after retired Mansfield Detective Sgt. Robert Martin, who lives in Mansfield, gave a statement questioning the handling of the matter by Town Manager Kevin Dumas and the board.
Sellon has been a police officer since 1996 and was appointed chief in 2013 after serving as a patrol sergeant and a detective sergeant.
Dumas placed Sellon on administrative leave with pay in October 2021. Sellon was declared unfit to serve last August after an investigation by the town into workplace complaints about his alleged angry outbursts at subordinates.
Prior to being placed on leave, Sellon was out of work since June 2021, using vacation and sick time. He also had surgery during the time he was out.
In fiscal 2021, Sellon, who is under Civil Service, was paid $198,000 under a three-year contract that ran from April 1, 2020 to March 31.
However, a clause in his contract suggests that the agreement is still in effect.
The contract says he and the town manager may reach a successor agreement before the contract ends. “If no agreement is reached, then the terms of this contract will be renewed for one year consecutively until such time as a new agreement is reached thereafter.”
Reached Thursday night, Dumas confirmed Sellon was still on the payroll. He said he did not have Sellon’s current salary immediately available but said he would provide the information Friday.
During the selectmen’s meeting, Martin said the town has paid $200,000 in legal costs over the Sellon matter. But Dumas said the actual figure is $80,330.
Meanwhile, Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth has been serving as acting police chief since October 2021 with enhanced pay. He was paid $149,646 in fiscal 2021 and additional pay of about $375 a week for taking on the chief’s tasks.
Sellon has denied he was unfit to serve as police chief and said he was being smeared by Dumas over his refusal to intervene when Dumas was arrested for drunken driving in Provincetown in 2019.
Dumas denied he requested Sellon’s intervention and said the investigation was unrelated. The drunken driving charge was reduced to driving to endanger with a $900 fine and probation, according to court records.
In early February, the town’s labor attorney confirmed that the town was in negotiations with Sellon over “various issues.”
During his statement Wednesday to selectman, Martin suggested Sellon’s due process rights were being violated and questioned the thoroughness of the town investigation.
“The townspeople and town employees may be wondering, if due process can be denied to a police chief, what are they going to do to me?” Martin said.
He compared the situation to the termination of former police chief Jesse Earls, who was fired after a hearing before a neutral administrator.
Earls had been indicted and was later convicted of stealing the department’s drug money and issuing a gun license to a felon in the early 1990s.
Martin also said it was common for police chiefs and superior officers to yell at underlings, admitting to doing so himself and even to breaking a coffee cup during an angry outburst.
When he started his career in Plainville, Martin said he was told “if you can’t take an ass chewing you are in the wrong profession.”
Citing the gag order on the mediation process, Dumas said Thursday night that he could not respond to Martin’s comments on regarding Sellon’s due process rights.
Responding to Martin after his statement Wednesday night, Trowbridge said he could not comment on anything other than saying the matter was in mediation.
Sellon could did not return a phone call from The Sun Chronicle.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.