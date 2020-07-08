MANSFIELD -- Come January, plastic straws won't be automatically distributed at restaurants and other businesses in town, and it's all due to the initiative of a local Girl Scout, Lauren Morley.
At the recent annual town meeting at the Xfinity Center, the 15-year-old Mansfield High School student successfully pushed for a bylaw to reduce the use of plastic straws and stirrers in town.
With the help of her mom, Lisa, Morley filed a citizen's petition for the bylaw. Her effort is aimed at helping the environment and will earn her a Girl Scout "Gold Award."
The bylaw doesn't prohibit restaurants and other establishments from providing plastic straws for dine-in, drive-thru, takeout or delivery. If a customer requests one, a restaurant can provide it.
Instead, the bylaw calls for businesses not to automatically hand out the straws or leave them out for self-service.
"Anyone who still wants a straw can still get them. All they need to do is ask," Morley told residents at town meeting.
She conducted a lot of research for her initiative and found thousands of straws are used and disposed of in Mansfield each day.
Many area towns, including Mansfield, have banned single-use plastics, including plastic bags, for environmental reasons.
Plastics often enter storm drains that lead to waterways and eventually oceans, and can kill marine animals through ingestion.
Also, it has been estimated humans ingest 5 grams of microplastic a week and that equals a credit card, Morley said, adding that "scientists don't know the effects."
Millions of barrels of crude oil are used to make plastics, which can take hundreds and thousands of years to break down in the environment. It is also estimated just 9 percent of plastics are recycled.
"Every one of us needs to do our part," Morley said. "All single-use plastic is bad for the environment."
The bylaw applies to sit-down and fast-food restaurants, food carts, bars, coffee and tea shops, grocery stores, convenience stores, hotels and motels, caterers and food service contractors.
It also includes any event organized or sponsored by the town.
Also, any beverage packaged outside of Mansfield, such as juice boxes, are exempt from the bylaw.
Health Agent Amy Donovan-Palmer is in charge of enforcement. The penalties are a written warning for a first offense, $50 for a second and $100 for a third and subsequent violations.
