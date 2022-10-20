MANSFIELD — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident near the intersection of East and Branch streets Thursday afternoon.
The boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when, police say, the boy was running on the side of East Street and suddenly darted into the road in an attempt to cross.
The 17-year-old driver of the car was traveling at a low speed at the time of the collision, according to police.
In the collision, the 15-year-old was thrust onto the hood before hitting the windshield, according to police.
The driver immediately stopped and the pedestrian got off the hood and sat on the curb after walking several feet, police said. When police arrived, the pedestrian was conscious and alert and complained of pain.
Initial investigation revealed that there was no improper driving. Police said it was likely that the 17-year-old’s low speed and cautious driving through the heavily congested area prevented more serious injury to the pedestrian.
A portion of East Street in the area of the accident was closed while police investigated.
