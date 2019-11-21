MANSFIELD — A police intern who trained local officers and civilian employees in American Sign Language and produced a pocket guide for the department has won a national award for her work.
Catherine Fitzgerald, 18, of Mansfield, a 2018 graduate of Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton, won the 2019 Oticon Focus on People Award in the student category, a company spokesperson said Thursday.
Oticon is a hearing aid manufacturer based in Copenhagen, Denmark that has recognized outstanding individuals with hearing loss for over two decades.
Fitzgerald, who was one of three student finalists, was in Somerset, N.J. Thursday to accept her $1,000 cash award and an additional $1,000 to donate to the charity of her choice.
She also received a pair of high-tech Oticon hearing aids with BrainHearing technology. The technology gives the user a better awareness of their environment to help separate sound sources, recognize what each is and make sense of it, according to the company.
Born with profound hearing loss, Fitzgerald combined her experience with the disability and her passion for criminal justice to develop a guide for local police, which makes it easier for officers to help people with hearing loss.
During her nine-week internship this year, she developed and led American Sign Language training sessions for Mansfield police and produced an ASL pocket guide for officers to use on the job. Other police departments have since requested the guides.
“The 2019 Focus on People Award winners are another group of extraordinary individuals whose advocacy and dedication to making a difference for the hearing-impaired community has impacted countless lives,” Oticon spokeswoman Nancy Palmere said in a statement.
“Through their work and incredible accomplishments, these individuals are tearing down preconceived notions about hearing loss,” she said.
Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon reacted with excitement over Fitzgerald’s win and said the police department learns as much from their student interns as the department hopes to teach them.
“Catherine is a bright energetic young lady with an exceptionally bright future. She provided guidance and helped us build a bridge with another segment of the disability community,” Sellon said.
“She helped us moving forward be better prepared to provide help to our citizens when they need it most and it’s already borne fruit. She left a wonderful mark and, as she was recognized here, I hope more will follow her example,” the chief said.
People across the country cast a record 15,000 votes to determine the winners in four categories.
Established in 1997, the awards program recognizes individuals who have surmounted hearing loss or helped others do so.
The program has now honored more than 280 individuals with hearing loss and hearing care professionals.
