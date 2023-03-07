Mansfield High School
Buy Now

Mansfield High School.

 Staff file photo

MANSFIELD -- High school students and their families can explore career options and alternatives to four-year college and university plans at a  post-secondary planning fair set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Mansfield High School.

The free event is open to all students and families in Mansfield and surrounding communities. Guests are welcome to arrive at any time during the event.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.