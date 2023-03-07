MANSFIELD -- High school students and their families can explore career options and alternatives to four-year college and university plans at a post-secondary planning fair set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Mansfield High School.
The free event is open to all students and families in Mansfield and surrounding communities. Guests are welcome to arrive at any time during the event.
Representatives from trade schools, community colleges, the military and those offering information about gap year programs, careers, full-time job opportunities, transition services, among others will be in attendance.
All attendees will be entered into a raffle to win various door prizes.
“The post-secondary planning fair is a great way for our students to learn more about the opportunities that each different post-high school pathway has to offer,” School Superintendent Teresa Murphy said.
