MANSFIELD -- After failing to get a quorum two weeks ago, there were few seats vacant in the high school auditorium for Wednesday night's special town meeting.
A total of 260 residents turned out, nearly 100 more than the 170 who attended Dec. 1, which was short of the 200 needed.
Residents voted on several pressing matters with nearly $1 million in state grant money in jeopardy if approval wasn't promptly obtained.
The most expensive request supported was $1.8 million for the boiler and hot water replacement at the high school. Just over half the costs, $952,000, will be reimbursed by state school building assistance but approval was needed by Dec. 21.
Also, $125,000 was backed for design and construction documents for a similar project at Qualters Middle School that had to see funding approved within 90 days for state aid.
"We are really fortunate to have two MSBA projects underway," Superintendent Teresa Murphy said of the Massachusetts School Building Authority, noting that agency has put some school building assistance on hold.
A reflection of continued supply chain issues and inflation, another $150,000 from water funds was required to be added to the original appropriation of $140,000 for chemicals to treat town water. There has been a 88% increase in the cost of chlorine, 94% for fluoride, and a 118% hike in costs for sodium hydroxide, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
A sum of $370,000 was approved for the replacement of self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters.
Also, $228,503 for the final design, purchase of equipment, and underground tank removal for a playground at Robinson School was backed. The project will go out to bid and full funding is expected to be requested at the spring annual town meeting. The playground will be on the east side of the school and used by students during and outside school hours. The playground on the west side will remain, Murphy said.
One of the town's main reserve funds, free cash, which includes unanticipated revenue and budget savings, clocked in at about $4 million going into the meeting. About $2.5 million of it was spent, leaving a balance of roughly $1.4 million for the spring town meeting.
Some $723,000 went for building and equipment expenses known as capital items.
A total of $422,000 of free cash was allocated to avoid borrowing for three previously approved vehicles: a school bus, school plow truck as well as a police cruiser.
Also, $138,575 was approved for this year's first payment of interest on a bond previously approved for roadwork, school work including security enhancements, and the new Plymouth Street Playground. Instead of a 20-year bond, a 15-year bond is being taken out, which will save about $150,000, Dumas said.
Other expenses approved were $60,000 for water meters and readers and $45,000 for a water division pickup truck from water funds, and $200,000 from the sewer fund to continue to clean and reline sewer lines that will prevent groundwater infiltration.
Just over $301,000 from the state Attorney General's settlement with other state AG's offices against pharmaceutical companies over opioids was set into a new reserve fund. The fund can be used for emergency medical services and health expenses, Dumas said.
Finance committee Chair Sara Walsh said the budget for the upcoming fiscal year starting July 1 is projected to have a $2 million shortfall because that amount of federal funds won't be available as it has been. The gap should be offset by increased local receipts and economic development, she added.
It was also announced at the meeting longtime Town Planner Shaun Burke will be retiring.